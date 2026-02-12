17-year-old hospitalized after East End shooting

RICHMOND, Va. — A 17-year-old was shot Tuesday night in Richmond's East End, raising concerns about ongoing violence in the old Creighton Court as the city revitalizes the area.

Police and tactical teams swarmed the 2100 block of Creighton Road after reports of a shooting. The teenage victim was rushed to VCU Medical Center by ambulance and is in critical but stable condition, according to Crime Insider sources.

Officers initially worked to determine if the shooter remained in the area. After about an hour, police used technology to confirm no suspect was inside a nearby apartment home.

Pastor Valerie Coley, who volunteers with the city's trauma response network, said the continued violent crime reflects slower-than-expected revitalization efforts in the Creighton area.

"We're definitely on it, trying to really put some things, structure, making sure we really want to go out and make sure that we assist that community," Coley said. "And if we don't do it today, we're definitely gonna focus on it tomorrow or sometime this week before the weekend comes up."

She explained that residents who stayed in the area are left waiting for promised improvements, creating uncertainty about their future.

"Am I worthy of this newness? Why haven't they gotten us out of here? You know, what's the plan for us? We're still in the same place. We're still dealing with the same type of atmosphere. What is it? It definitely plants something in the mind," Coley said.

Police have not announced any arrests in connection with the shooting.

Coley expressed hope that this incident won't represent a setback for community progress.

"The more that we see you out there, the more we know that we still have a continuous problem with gun violence," Coley said. "And I just wish things would just turn around. That's always been my prayer. That's why I advocate, that's why I'm strong in the community about our people and all people."

