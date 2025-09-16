Richmond's Creighton Court unveils new name amid redevelopment

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond housing officials unveiled a new chapter for the former Creighton Court public housing development Tuesday morning, introducing the community's new name: Creighton Renaissance.

The ceremony marked the completion of the first phase of redevelopment, with residents receiving symbolic keys to 68 new apartment units. Housing priority is being given to former Creighton residents and voucher holders.

One former Creighton resident, who now lives in Gilpin Court, toured the new units and shared her excitement about the transformation.

"This is middle class to me. It is amazing. And for it to be based on income, I am shocked. You get to start off with your own washer and dryer hookup and a Whirlpool, Whirlpool washer and dryer at that. Flat top stoves, spacious for you and your family. You don't have cinder block walls. No more cinder block walls. Who wants that?" she said.

The 68 new apartment buildings represent just the first phase of the collaborative project between the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority, The Community Builders, and the City of Richmond. The next phase will add 72 additional units to the development.

