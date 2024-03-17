Man dead after call about multiple gunshots in Brandermill neighborhood, police say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A man found shot inside a car in the Brandermill neighborhood in Midlothian early Sunday morning has died, according to police.

Officers were called to the 13600 block of Northwich Drive around 3:30 a.m. for multiple gunshots, Lt. George Turner with Chesterfield Police said.

When police arrived, they found a man in a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound, Turner said.

Officers said the victim was taken to an area hospital where he later died of his injuries.

"There is currently no suspect information," Turner wrote in an email around 6:20 a.m.

The investigation into the deadly shooting remains ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information was urged to call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.