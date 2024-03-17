Woman 'devastated' after man killed in Brandermill: 'He was just over here'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A woman who knew the 22-year-old man police said was killed in a shooting in Brandermill in Midlothian said she is saddened by the unexpected loss.

“I was very devastated,” Ida Randolph, whose mother lives in the neighborhood, said.

Officers were called to the 13600 block of Northwich Drive around 3:30 a.m. Sunday for a report of multiple gunshots, Lt. George Turner with Chesterfield Police said.

When police arrived, they found Barry O. Jordan in a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound, Turner said.

Officers said Jordan was taken to an area hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Randolph said Jordan's father is known for being the neighborhood's biggest helping hand.

“He was just over here. He and his son (the victim) were over here last week to help my mom,” she said. “And who would’ve known that was my first and last time meeting him and seeing him?”

Several neighbors said they have never experienced something like this, but do not think the shooting was random.

"There is currently no suspect information," Turner wrote in an email around 6:20 a.m.

Randolph hopes police can find the person responsible.

“It’s so sad and I pray for justice and closure for the family,” Randolph said.

The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information was urged to call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.