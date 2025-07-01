Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Lightning strikes home in Chester during Tuesday storms

Richmond news and weather update for Tuesday, July 1, 2025
Lightning strikes house in Chester
CHESTER, Va. — Lightning struck a house in Chester during storms on Tuesday afternoon, according to Chesterfield County Fire and EMS.

Fire crews were called to the home along Ivytree Terrace around 3:30 p.m.

Chester lightning strike

Photos shared with CBS 6 show smoke billowing into the air and fire damage to the top of the home.

Chesterfield County Fire and EMS said two cats and two chickens were rescued. No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

