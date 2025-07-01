Lightning strikes home in Chester during Tuesday storms

CHESTER, Va. — Lightning struck a house in Chester during storms on Tuesday afternoon, according to Chesterfield County Fire and EMS.

Fire crews were called to the home along Ivytree Terrace around 3:30 p.m.

WTVR courtesy of Robert Henderson

Photos shared with CBS 6 show smoke billowing into the air and fire damage to the top of the home.

Chesterfield County Fire and EMS said two cats and two chickens were rescued. No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story.

