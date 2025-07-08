Man arrested in connection to road rage shooting on Hull Street Road, police say

RICHMOND, Va. — A man was arrested Tuesday in connection to a road rage shooting along Hull Street Road, according to Chesterfield County police.

A news release from police says that Darren R. Bailey Jr., 20, is charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle, malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm while under a protective order and shooting at a vehicle.

The shooting happened around 11:40 a.m. in the 10800 block of Hull Street Road on Wednesday, June 25.



The investigation indicates that Bailey and another person were "involved in a road rage interaction" that morning while heading toward the intersection of Hull Street Road and Speeks Drive, police said.

"Near the intersection, the suspect vehicle pulled to the right of the victim’s vehicle and the suspect fired a gun at the victim’s vehicle. The suspect vehicle then fled the scene. The victim had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound," police said.

Chesterfield police were assisted by the U.S. Marshals Service Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force during Bailey's arrest.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube