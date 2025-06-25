Person shot in road rage incident on Hull Street Road in Chesterfield, per Crime Insider sources

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — One person suffered a minor injury in an apparent road rage incident on Hull Street Road in Chesterfield Wednesday, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Crime Insider sources say one person was grazed by a bullet through their car window on Hull Streeet Road between Genito and Speeks Drive just before noon.

Their injury is non-life threatening.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

