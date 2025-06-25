Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Person shot in road rage incident on Hull Street Road in Chesterfield, per Crime Insider sources

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on June 25, 2025
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — One person suffered a minor injury in an apparent road rage incident on Hull Street Road in Chesterfield Wednesday, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Crime Insider sources say one person was grazed by a bullet through their car window on Hull Streeet Road between Genito and Speeks Drive just before noon.

Their injury is non-life threatening.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

