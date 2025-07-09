Person shot in car on Route 1 in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA — One person is in critical condition after being shot inside a car on Route 1 just before midnight on Tuesday, according to Chesterfield Police.

Officials said the vehicle was in the 11400 block of Route 1 southbound when an occupant of the vehicle was shot. The vehicle crossed the center lines into the northbound lanes before stopping on the side. The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said there is no threat to the public and they are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

