Chesterfield native Jason Hasty to compete in USGA Adaptive Open Golf Championship

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield native Jason Hasty is one of 96 golfers who will compete in this year's USGA Adaptive Open starting Monday in Rockville, Maryland.

Hasty is ranked among the top five adaptive golfers in the country. He was born with a congenital deformity which caused the fingers on his left hand not to develop above the knuckles.

He is the only golfer from Central Virginia and one of two from the entire state in this year's field.

"Being that it's so close to home for me, Maryland, this would be the first time that my family, my girls see me at any real tournament. My first time my parents will ever see me play golf in a tournament capacity, so it's very, it's very, you know, emotional for me to get out there," Hasty said.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.