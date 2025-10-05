Man killed, another injured after shooting at Henrico apartments, police say

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — One man was killed and another was injured after a shooting at an apartment complex in Henrico on Saturday evening, according to authorities.

Officers received a call about a shooting in the 2800 block of Fairfield Avenue in the Mallard Greens Apartments just before 8 p.m., officials with Henrico Police said.

"When officers arrived, they located an adult male with an apparent gunshot wound," police said. "Lifesaving measures were taken, but the subject was pronounced deceased at the scene."

Officers said a second man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound was driven to an area hospital with serious injuries. He was later transferred to VCU Medical Center.

Police said an apartment and two vehicles appeared to have been damaged by gunfire.

The department's Criminal Investigative unit was dispatched to what officials described around 9:20 p.m. as "still an active scene."

No suspect information or additional details were available at last check.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is urged to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000. People can also submit tips via Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or by using P3tips.com. Both methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.