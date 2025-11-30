Virginia Cliffe Inn hosts 'really awesome' Christmas arts and craft show

GLEN ALLEN, Va. — Artists are showcasing handmade treasures at the Christmas at the Inn arts and craft show hosted at the Virginia Cliffe Inn through Tuesday.

Central Virginia crafters have displayed their unique creations throughout the historic home, offering visitors a variety of handmade items, including clothing and Christmas gifts.

The event also features the Butler's Pantry's Brunswick stew, which returned this year due to popular demand from previous years.

Nicole Biecker with the Chocolate Moonshine Company said the event provides an important opportunity for local businesses during the holiday season.

"It's a really awesome chance to just get out there and let people shop for the holidays," Biecker said. "They do a senior day where the senior citizens come in and we all offer them a discount because they're all shopping on a budget for their people, so it's really a great little community event."

The festival continues through Tuesday, extending small business support beyond Small Business Saturday weekend.

Tickets for the event are $6. They can be purchased at the event or the Virginia Cliffe Inn's website.

