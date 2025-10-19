Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Man carrying suitcase critically injured in Chesterfield, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A man carrying a suitcase was critically injured after being struck by a car along a busy road in Chesterfield County on Saturday night, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

The incident happened around 8:45 p.m. in the westbound lanes of Iron Bridge Road near the intersection of Lori Road.

The man was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Burkett's sources.

The man was carrying a suitcase at the time of the crash, sources said.

No additional details were available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

