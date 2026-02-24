Missing woman was last seen at Richmond Inclement Weather Shelter, Chesterfield Police say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield Police are looking for a woman last seen at the Inclement Weather Shelter in Richmond last week.

21-year-old Christine Daniel was last seen at the shelter, which is in the 1900 block of Chamberlayne Avenue, around 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 19.

Police say she is known to frequent the Route 1 corridor in Chesterfield. Daniel is described as a white female with tattoos on her left arm, left hand, and right wrist. She has pink and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, a black puffy jacket, and blue sweatpants.

She has had no contact with close friends since she was last seen, which is uncommon for Daniel, police say.

Anyone with information about Daniel’s whereabouts should contact police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

