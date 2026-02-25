Chesterfield County Fire and EMS hosting blood drive to support critical patients on emergency calls

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield County Fire and EMS is teaming up with Inova Blood Donor Services to host a blood drive in March.

The blood drive will be held on Tuesday, March 10 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Donations will help Chesterfield County Fire and EMS provide whole blood to critical patients on emergency calls in a pre-hospital setting.

