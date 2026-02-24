Racist graffiti desecrates Chesterfield church: 'This is a hate crime'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield County police are investigating racist graffiti discovered at Village of Faith Ministries in Midlothian.

Village of Faith Ministries Pastor and Virginia State Senator Mike Jones shared an image of the graffiti on social media which read: 'I WILL KILL U NI****S!!!"

"To pull up on a Sunday morning when you come into worship and to gather as a community of faith, to see that is kind of disheartening, and to think in 2026 in Chesterfield County, you're still dealing with that type of element," Jones said. "It's not a joke, it's not funny, it's the wrong message, and it is what it is. It's a hate crime, and it's completely inappropriate."

According to police, officers received a report on Feb. 16, 2026 that an exterior wall of the church located at 11000 Hull Street Road had been spray painted with a threatening message. The vandalism reportedly occurred sometime between Sunday, Feb. 8, and Sunday, Feb. 15.

The officer on scene also observed graffiti, some of which appeared to be months old, on several other businesses in the same shopping center where the church is located.

Jones said the church has been dealing with vandalism for some time.

Surveillance cameras have repeatedly been knocked down, people have been caught yanking on doors and triggering false alarms that cost the church $150 per call, he said.

Despite the ongoing issues, Jones said "now is the time to raise it to level of awareness for all of Chesterfield County, for all the metro area."

He is calling on county leaders and police to do more.

"I just remember our time on city council in the City of Richmond... matters like these would rise to the top and deal with it, especially when something like that, that horrendous is put on a church," the former Richmond City Council member said.

Chesterfield Board of Supervisors Chair Dr. Mark Miller condemned the incident in a statement.

"On behalf of the Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors, we are appalled by the recent discovery of graffiti containing derogatory language that defaced Village of Faith Ministries," Miller said. "We condemn acts of hate; such messages do not reflect who we are as a community. Our strength comes from the respect we show one another and the inclusive spirit we uphold."

Miller added that the Board is in communication with police, who are conducting what he described as "a thorough and comprehensive investigation."

Police have increased patrols and Jones said the church has also put safety protocols in place to ensure the safety of both his congregants and himself.

He said he ultimately decided to speak publicly about the incident after initially weighing whether to keep it off social media.

"Everyone needs to know what's going on in their community, that this is there, and we need everyone's assistance to stamp it out," he said.

His message to whoever is responsible was direct: "Change of ways. Those words are hurtful. They've been used historically to marginalize, to demean, to bring terror. Get a hobby and get a productive hobby."

Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to call Chesterfield County police at 804-748-1251.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.