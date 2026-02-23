Virginia State University receives history-making $1.5M donation from alumnus Dr. Charlie Hill

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State University received a $1.5 million donation over the weekend, the largest total gift ever made to the university by a living alumnus.

Dr. Charlie W. Hill, who graduated from VSU in 1966, presented the donation to the school during halftime of the men's basketball game on Saturday.

“Over the course of my time at Virginia State University, I built the foundation for a successful corporate career,” said Dr. Hill. “I want today’s students to have that same opportunity for transformation so their lives can be even richer than mine. This gift is one way I can help ensure that future generations receive the support and opportunities they need to thrive, and I hope it inspires others to do the same.”

“Dr. Hill’s historic $1.5 million gift represents an extraordinary investment in the future of Virginia State University,” said VSU President Dr. Makola M. Abdullah. “His generosity strengthens our ability to expand academic opportunities, support student achievement, and advance excellence across our campus. We are deeply grateful for his continued leadership and belief in the power of a VSU education.”

Dr. Hill served on the VSU Board of Visitors from 2014 to 2022, playing a role in strategic planning, academic and student affairs, endowment oversight and other priorities, a news release from VSU says.

In 2015, Dr. Hill donated $100,000 to establish the Annase Wilks Hill Minerva Circle endowment to honor his late wife, who earned her bachelor's and master's degrees in microbiology from VSU. The endowment supports women pursuing degrees in STEM.

He also founded the endowed Charlie Hill Leadership Institute, a student organization to provide fellows with premier professional, leadership and community development opportunities.

“Dr. Hill’s commitment sets a powerful example for our alumni community,” said Dr. Willis Walter, Vice President for External Relations. “His investment demonstrates how alumni leadership directly transforms student opportunity and institutional growth. We hope this historic gift inspires others to join us in advancing the future of Virginia State University.”

In recognition of Dr. Hill's support, the university will name its Honors College after him.

"Virginia State University extends its heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Hill for his transformational generosity. His historic gift will expand academic opportunities, strengthen institutional resources, and further the University’s commitment to providing a comprehensive, high-quality education."

