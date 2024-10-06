Watch Now
'Suspicious death' probe launched after man killed at West End apartments, Crime Insider sources say

Kings Crossings apartments
Posted
and last updated

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Officers are working a "suspicious death" investigation after a young man was killed at an apartment complex in Henrico's West End, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Henrico Police were called to the 700 block of Queens Crosse Court for a report of the suspicious death just after 10 a.m. Sunday, according to officials.

When officers arrived they found a man's body, police said.

Crime Insider sources said the victim was a young man who was killed at the Kings Crossings apartments.

The victim is the third person killed in the county over the past three days, Burkett said.

"Detectives are actively on scene working to understand the circumstances surrounding this incident," police wrote. "Details will be provided as they become available."

Anyone with information about the case was urged to police.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers 804-780-1000. If you were in the area and saw something, submit an anonymous tip via www.P3tips.com. All tips submitted on P3Tips or Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have information to share.

