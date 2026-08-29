Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
WTVR.COM Franchise Crumb FAVICON 300X300 2026 New Keeper Color

Local

Actions

Police probe deadly shooting on James River Drive in Prince George

SCENE VIDEO: Body found in Prince George
SCENE VIDEO: Body found in Prince George
Posted
and last updated

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — Police are working a homicide investigation after a man's body was found in Prince George County Saturday morning, according to authorities.

Officers were called to the 15200 block of James River Drive at 10:50 a.m. after an unresponsive person was discovered.

Investigators said the man had trauma consistent with ballistic injuries, language authorities typically use to indicate a shooting.

Police said their investigation is in its early stages as officers "process the scene and related evidence."

The man's body has been taken to the Medical Examiner's Office to determine his exact cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Prince George County Police at 804-733-2773 or Crime Solvers at 804-733-2777. Anonymous tips can be submitted through the P3 Tips app or at p3tips.com.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

    • 🏡 CBS 6 is Connected to Your Community

  • This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather-Authority-all-mets-480x360.jpg

Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to Keep You Ahead of the Storm

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone