Police probe deadly shooting on James River Drive in Prince George

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — Police are working a homicide investigation after a man's body was found in Prince George County Saturday morning, according to authorities.

Officers were called to the 15200 block of James River Drive at 10:50 a.m. after an unresponsive person was discovered.

Investigators said the man had trauma consistent with ballistic injuries, language authorities typically use to indicate a shooting.

Police said their investigation is in its early stages as officers "process the scene and related evidence."

The man's body has been taken to the Medical Examiner's Office to determine his exact cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Prince George County Police at 804-733-2773 or Crime Solvers at 804-733-2777. Anonymous tips can be submitted through the P3 Tips app or at p3tips.com.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.