Mama J surprises Danny Glover during actor's visit to her Richmond restaurant

RICHMOND, Va. — Movie star Danny Glover dined at Mama J's restaurant in Richmond Sunday night while visiting the city for GalaxyCon.

Dozens of movie, television, and internet stars were in Richmond over the weekend to sign autographs and take pictures at the convention.

Eagle-eyed fans may have spotted their favorite celebrities walking around the city outside the Greater Richmond Convention Center.

Mama J's told CBS 6 about the actor's visit.

"He ordered the fried catfish and collard greens and a lemon pound cake," a Mama J's manager told CBS 6. "Mama J gave him a sweet potato pie [and] plopped down at his table like family, as only she can do."

'Huge' 4-day GalaxyCon in Richmond opens: 'I love the heart-to-heart communication'

Glover is best known for his roles in the "Lethal Weapon" series and "The Color Purple."

He was not the only celebrity in town for GalaxyCon Richmond.

Actors like Lou Ferrigno, John Wesley Shipp, and Steve Whitmire also appeared.

Did you experience any celebrity sightings in Richmond? Where else did the stars dine? Email the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.