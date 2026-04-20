Virginia Sen. Mark Warner's daughter has died: 'Heartbroken beyond words'

WASHINGTON — Virginia Senator Mark Warner and Lisa Collis are mourning the loss of their daughter Madison.

The 36-year-old died after a "decades-long battle with juvenile diabetes," the couple said in a statement

"We are heartbroken beyond words by the passing of our beloved daughter," the statement read. "She filled our lives with love and laughter, and her absence leaves an immeasurable void."

Warner and Collis said they were are grateful for the loving support of friends and family and asked for privacy as they grieve.

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