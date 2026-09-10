Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
WTVR.COM Franchise Crumb FAVICON 300X300 2026 New Keeper Color

Local

Actions

American Kratom Association lobbyist Mac Haddow on kratom regulation, science and why he calls it a life saver

As the federal government and states crack down on some kratom products, Mac Haddow joins ‘Untold’ to talk regulation and science.
Kratom lobbyist on regulation, science and why he calls kratom a life saver
Posted
and last updated

RICHMOND, Va. — Mac Haddow has been a powerful figure in national politics since the 1970s, first serving under former Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch, and later working for the Reagan administration.

In 1994, he helped write the nation’s Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act.

But for the last decade, Haddow has been the head lobbyist for the American Kratom Association.

Now, as the federal government and states crack down on some kratom products, he joins ‘Untold’ to talk regulation, science, and why he feels passionately that the natural leaf form of the substance has been a life saver for some.

  • This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather-Authority-all-mets-480x360.jpg

Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to Keep You Ahead of the Storm

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone