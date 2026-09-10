American Kratom Association lobbyist Mac Haddow on kratom regulation, science and why he calls it a life saver

RICHMOND, Va. — Mac Haddow has been a powerful figure in national politics since the 1970s, first serving under former Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch, and later working for the Reagan administration.

In 1994, he helped write the nation’s Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act.

But for the last decade, Haddow has been the head lobbyist for the American Kratom Association.

Now, as the federal government and states crack down on some kratom products, he joins ‘Untold’ to talk regulation, science, and why he feels passionately that the natural leaf form of the substance has been a life saver for some.