Dominion employees, Virginia residents speak out on proposed merger

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia's Lieutenant Governor is taking the debate over a proposed utility merger on the road, and residents in Richmond had plenty to say about what the deal could mean for their wallets.

Lieutenant Governor Ghazala Hashmi hosted a town hall where Virginians pressed her and several delegates on one central question: Are they working to make sure those who pay the bill are protected?

The fate of the proposed merger between Dominion Energy and NextEra is in the hands of the State Corporation Commission, but the debate over what that deal could mean for Virginia ratepayers played out in a packed Richmond room.

Emotional testimony came from a Dominion employee who identified herself as a disabled person and the parent of two disabled children. She told the crowd that before working at Dominion, she struggled to hold a job and experienced homelessness.

"I found a home at Dominion, they have generous benefits that support me as a parent. I've never missed an IEP meeting, and as a disabled person, Nextera does not have similar benefits. They have not said how they will support disabled employees," she said.

She said she serves as Dominion's lead internal disability advocate and that many disabled employees share her concerns.

"We have so many disabled employees who are worried about their future because we built our future trusting Dominion to support us in our lives," she said.

The testimony from that Dominion employee was among the moments Hashmi said stood out to her most.

"I think there are two very moving comments, and one was the Dominion employee who is fearful of the loss of benefits that protect her, that protect other individuals with disabilities that are employed by Dominion. This is the kind of partnership that we need from our corporate leaders, and the fact that we may lose that protection is very concerning," Hashmi said.

Hashmi also noted the personal story of a mother in the audience, connecting it to the work of Delegate Leslie Mehta, who she said ran for office because of challenges she and her husband face with a severely disabled child.

"The loss of that child's life has been a motivating factor. It's these personal connections that are motivating so many of us to do the work that we're doing," Hashmi said.

Among the panelists was Shelby Green, a merger expert from Florida, where Florida Power and Light is a subsidiary of NextEra.

"They don't care about you. I'll say that very frank. I'll put a period on it. An exclamation point on it. They do not care," Green said.

Not everyone in the room shared that view. Drexel Harris, from Chesterfield County, voiced support for the merger.

"I support the merger," Harris said.

Harris said he is from Florida, still has family there, and owns property powered by Florida Power and Light.

"I think it's not gonna be as bad as people think it's going to be," Harris said. "I'm going to provide trust to the SCC. If they do their job — I think the right outcome is going to help."

Harris also acknowledged he is a Dominion shareholder.

Hashmi said she wants to hear from every side, but when asked about the support she has heard for the merger, she raised questions about its origin.

"Now with that said, a lot of what they shared tonight was also shared in Norfolk last night. So I think there's been perhaps a call that's been put out for supporters of this merger to come," Hashmi said. "They are also talking points that Dominion Energy certainly has been sharing as well."

While Hashmi said she wants all the facts before forming a final opinion, she acknowledged growing unease with the proposed deal.

"I have said repeatedly that I want to get all the data, all the facts, the necessary information, so that I can make up my mind. Because I don't want to make a decision that's not based on facts and on clear information. But certainly, in hearing the widespread concern from so many constituents, I am increasingly concerned about the direction that this merger would take us," Hashmi said.

The SCC has ordered a Richmond in-person public hearing for Nov. 5 from 2 to 5 p.m. Two additional in-person public hearings are planned, with locations to be announced. Hashmi said she welcomes the commission's decision to hear directly from Virginians.

"It is, in fact, really important for our commissioners to be on the ground to be receiving the messages, so that they can make a comprehensive decision that's to the benefit of Virginia and Virginians, so I'm glad that they're doing this," Hashmi said.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.