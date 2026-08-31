Lunenburg County Public Schools closed on Monday due to ‘concerning social media post’

LUNENBURG, Va. — All Lunenburg County Public Schools are closed on Monday due to a “concerning social media post,” the school system said in a statement.

LCPS says the social media post involved Central High School, and that school division officials are working closely with law enforcement to investigate the post. The decision to close was made out of an abundance of caution and concern for the safety of students and staff, LCPS said.

LCPS says additional information will be provided as soon as it is appropriate.

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