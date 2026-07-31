A school HVAC specialist in Virginia writes children's books to help students ditch screens

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. — Louisa County Public Schools is serving free meals to students this summer. This year, kids are also walking away with a new book.

Luke Kidwell has worked for Louisa County Public Schools for about four years as an HVAC specialist.

He is also a published children's author with 10 books to his name.

His stories blend gentle lessons with imagination and warmth.

Kidwell handed out his latest book to kids ages 2-12 at a summer meal site.

"Kids spend a lot of time on devices now. And I wanted to create some books that families could spend time together," Kidwell said.

4th grader Minnie Massie said reading offers something screens can't.

WTVR Luke Kidwell

"What reading means to me is taking your brain on a whole new adventure from watching a screen. Instead of watching an iPad or a phone, you can just read a book," Massie said.

The district has made books a regular part of its summer outreach program.

Randy Herman, Louisa County Public Schools Director of School Nutrition, said the goal goes beyond just feeding kids.

"We give out books every day with every meal because it's our goal to help promote summer reading. And help build home libraries with our kids," Herman said.

Kidwell said he plans to keep writing and stay involved in the community.

Louisa County Public Schools plans to continue its summer outreach program. You can find a link to Kidwell's books here.

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