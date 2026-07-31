Join CBS 6 at the SpeakUp 5K! Fun, fitness and mental health awareness Oct. 3 at Byrd Park

RICHMOND, Va. — The Cameron K. Gallagher Foundation's Speak Up 5K, a community celebration to promote teen mental health, will take place Saturday, Oct. 3 at Richmond's Byrd Park.

The event was once a dream for Cameron, whose goal was to inspire others with laughter and fun and let teenagers who struggle with anxiety and depression know they're not alone.

WATCH: Teens talk mental health at SpeakUp5k: 'I have friends going through it'

Teens talk mental health at SpeakUp5k: 'I have friends going through it'

Tragically, Cameron's life was cut short at just 16 years old when she died from an undiagnosed heart condition in 2014.

Her family, friends, and community have held the uplifting Speak Up 5K in her honor ever since.

WATCH: Why Grace Gallagher continues to honor daughter Cameron's vision years after her death

Why Grace Gallagher continues to honor daughter Cameron's vision 11 years after her death

CBS 6 previously spoke with one of the organizers, Catie-Reagan King, who says letting kids know they are not alone is especially important in the age of social media.

"Now you're constantly on, and it feels like kids constantly have to have a filter over them, whether that's a physical filter or just a mask that they're wearing. And that's really hard to see. And I've seen how much it is affecting kids in their confidence and in their ability to advocate for themselves," King said.

If you want to sign up to walk or run, you can do so now by clicking here.

This year's event once again starts at 9 a.m. at Byrd Park.

Local News PHOTOS: SpeakUp 5k in Richmond

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.