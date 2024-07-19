Watch Now
Why Henrico supervisor wants Luck Stone quarry expansion vote delayed in Goochland

Luck Stone Rockville Plant
Posted at 10:36 PM, Jul 18, 2024

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. -- Goochland's Planning Commission unanimously voted Thursday to move forward allowing the Luck Stone quarryon the Goochland-Henrico line to expand.

However, Misty Whitehead, a member of the Henrico Board of Supervisors, spoke at the meeting and asked that the vote be deferred 30 days.

Whitehead said the county needs more information about the potential impact on residents.

Three Henrico neighbors also spoke and said they have concerns over noise and air quality.

Luck Stone officials said they have owned the land at the Rockville Plant for decades but are just now choosing to expand.

Quarry officials also said they monitor the air quality and are willing to speak with residents about concerns.

The plant, which is just north of Interstate 64, mines a metavolcanic rock that is green-gray and fine-grained in texture, but has visible red feldspar and quartz, according to the company's website.

The expansion is now scheduled for a public hearing on Sept. 3.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

