Virginia Sen. Louise Lucas vows not to resign amid federal charges: 'I continue to fight'

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Sen. Louise Lucas said Monday she has no plans to resign as she publicly addressed the federal charges against her for the first time on camera since being indicted last week.

“I have one thing to say. I am not a victim. I am a survivor,” Lucas said when asked about the allegations. “I've been fighting all my life, and I continue to fight now.”

When CBS 6 reporter Kelsey Jones asked whether she will resign, Lucas responded, “Absolutely not.”

Lucas is facing federal charges including racketeering, drug trafficking and money laundering.

Prosecutors accused Lucas and six others of illegally selling marijuana through several businesses. The indictment also alleges Lucas used her position as a state senator to influence legislation surrounding the creation of a recreational marijuana market in Virginia.

Lucas was also asked whether she plans to plead not guilty, she responded, “Absolutely, I'm not guilty.”

The indictment includes several examples of alleged messages and conversations involving Lucas and others.

Prosecutors: Sen. Louise Lucas discussed parts of alleged scheme with other state lawmakers

According to the indictment, in one alleged text message sent to a business partner in November 2025, Lucas said she would carry legislation as a chief co-patron and added, “Yes we can make a lot of money.”

When Kelsey asked Lucas about the text messages detailed in the indictment, Lucas declined to discuss them.

“I have nothing to say about that until we go to court,” Lucas said.

Gov. Abigail Spanberger also addressed Lucas' indictment on camera Sunday, calling the allegations serious while saying she was continuing to review the case.

Gov. Spanberger: Sen. Louise Lucas indictment timing erodes trust in the Justice Department

“The indictment lays out very serious charges, multiple counts, and so I continue to dig into that indictment, and I'll be withholding comment for the immediate time being,” Spanberger said.

Former Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin also weighed in on the charges Saturday, saying “the wheels of justice are turning and they have to play out.”

Lucas is expected back in federal court in Newport News on Nov. 16.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.