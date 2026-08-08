Louisa's Stuff the Bus sets new school supplies donations record: 'Thank you'

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. — Neighbors from multiple counties came together to help families by donating school supplies at Louisa County Public Schools' annual Stuff the Bus campaign at the Walmart in Zion Crossroads.

The event on Friday and Saturday, held in partnership with Walmart and radio station 99.7 WCYK, aims to make sure every child in the county is prepared for the new school year.

The goal was simple — fill an actual school bus with supplies. Shoppers were invited to purchase and donate items on the spot.

Community members came together as well as athletic teams, Louisa High School band members, PTA groups and teachers to collect the donations.

"We know for sure a new RECORD was set," officials with the school system posted on social media Saturday evening. "Thank you to everyone who donated, volunteered, or sponsored our event."

Staff members exceeded last year's record 102 boxes of supplies by collecting 123 boxes.

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