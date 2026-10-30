Louisa lunch ladies put on a dazzling cafeteria circus for elementary kids: 'This is their happy place'

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. — Every year on the Friday before Halloween, the cafeteria staff at Moss-Nuckols Elementary School in Louisa puts on an original play inside the cafeteria as students eat their lunch. This year's production was "The Lunch Ladies and the Traveling Circus."

The lunch staff does everything themselves. They write the script, build the props, create the costumes, choose the music and choreograph the entire show.

"They build all their props, they create all their costumes, they write the script, they get the music, they choreograph the whole thing," said manager Cheryl Seay. "All while they're serving 500 kids breakfast and lunch every single day in a very short period of time, we're just feeding kids. It's hard work."

Staff say they want the cafeteria to be a bright spot in the day for every child who walks in.

"The school lunch should be a happy place for the kids because we don't know what some of the kids could go through at home, or have a bad day at school. So when they come here, they should be happy," a cafeteria worker said. "This is their happy place."

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