Judge lets Va. daycare worker accused of assaulting 7 kids take her own children trick-or-treating

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A former Henrico daycare worker accused of assaulting seven children in her care will be allowed to take her own children trick-or-treating and spend Thanksgiving with them, after a judge granted a bond modification Friday.

Bethany Davis, 33, had been ordered to have no contact with any children under 12, other than her own, while she awaits trial. Davis is accused of pinching, flicking and pulling the hair of seven children earlier this year while working at KinderCare on Cedar Fork Road.

Her lawyer, Will Smith, asked the judge to lift that restriction so Davis could take part in the holiday activities. The judge granted the request but ruled that Davis must have an adult supervising her.

Davis' next hearing is set for Dec. 14.

Watch: Mom speaks out after daycare arrest: 'No telling what she was doing to my son'

Mom speaks out after Henrico daycare arrest: 'No telling what she was doing to my son'

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