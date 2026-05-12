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Louisa County Sheriff seeking information from public in connection to shooting

Louisa Sheriff
WTVR
Louisa Sheriff
Posted

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. — The Louisa County Sheriff's Office is working to gather information after a man was shot Tuesday.

A news release from the sheriff's office says a woman arrived to their lobby with her husband, who appeared to have been shot.

The man was conscious and speaking with deputies and emergency crews when he arrived.

The Louisa Sheriff's Office says the woman told deputies she picked her husband up near Fredericks Hall Road and said she did not know where he was before.

While crews were helping the injured man, a call came in about a suspicious vehicle left running with the door open in the 1600 block of Mica Road.

After finding the vehicle, deputies determined it was associated with the injured man.

The sheriff's office is now asking for more help related to the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 540-967-1234.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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