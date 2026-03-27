2 men injured in Carver shooting, RPD says

RICHMOND, Va. — Two men were injured in a shooting in Richmond's Carver neighborhood Thursday, according to police.

Richmond Police responded to the report of an armed person and possible shooting in the 1300 block of West Leigh Street around 9:15 p.m. There were no victims on scene at the time, but officers found evidence of a crime scene.

Around 9:45 p.m., two men who had been shot arrived at a nearby hospital. Both of their injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

If you have information about this incident, contact Major Crimes Detective S. Brown at (804) 646-6456 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. Both Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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