Lebanese Food Festival delayed; why organizers say it won't happen this May

GLEN ALLEN, Va. — The 41st Lebanese Food Festival at St. Anthony Maronite Church in Henrico County has been rescheduled from its traditional May dates to September, organizers say, due to ongoing road construction on Sadler Road.

Organizers says the date change is intended to ensure smooth and easy access for all visitors.

The festival is now set for Friday, Sept. 11 through Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026, at 4611 Sadler Road in Glen Allen.

Friday and Saturday hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The event will be held rain or shine, with both indoor and outdoor dining available.

Lebanese Food Festival marks 40 years with authentic cuisine and culture

Attendees can expect the festival's signature Lebanese pies, shawarma, Lebanese beer, live music, entertainment and dancing. Admission and parking are free. Credit cards will be accepted, and festival gift cards will be available.

Free off-site parking and shuttle service will be available at the Markel Office building at 4521 Highwoods Parkway, accessible from Cox Road or Sadler Road by the post office. Only service animals are permitted. For more information, visit www.LebaneseFoodFestival.com or call (804) 270-7234.

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