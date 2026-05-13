Petersburg deems Carriage House Apartments 'uninhabitable,' residents told to leave

PETERSBURG, Va. — People living at the Carriage House Apartments in Petersburg are being told to leave their homes after the building was red-tagged by code enforcement as uninhabitable.

The city red-tagged the building Tuesday.

In a statement, Petersburg said the red tag will remain in place until maintenance code violations are completed, adding that "necessary repairs include addressing failures in the water-heating system and boiler, roof and pipe leaks and resolving other unsanitary conditions."

Sources also tell me there is raw sewage in the basement.

Shena Goode has spent less than a year living at Carriage House Apartments and said she is frustrated that management has not kept residents informed.

"I just want to know, what's going on," Goode said. "I want to hear something and I want to hear something now."

"Where is my rent going to," Goode said. "I need to know those answers."

Anthony Davis Sr. said his 102-year-old mother has lived at Carriage House for many years and expressed frustration with how the building's owners have handled the situation.

"I want solutions. Answers are one thing, I want solutions, what solutions to get this back on track so the residents can have a place to live and stay and feel safe," Davis Sr. said.

Minister Sandra Tucker's sister is wheelchair-bound, and Tucker said she is not getting answers about what will happen to her.

"She's already paid rent. So she has no money to go any where to stay. So I'm here to see what's going to happen," Tucker said.

Wednesday morning, Petersburg code enforcement, the fire marshal, and social services entered the building.

Jennifer Perez, who runs the nonprofit "A Ray of Sunshine," said Tuesday's news report broke her heart. She showed up at the apartment complex Wednesday to offer help, including housing and food, to people in need.

Congresswoman Jennifer McClellan issued a statement saying her office has reached out to multiple agencies on behalf of residents.

"My team and I have reached out to the City of Petersburg, the Department of Housing and Urban Development's Richmond Field Office and the Carriage House Apartment owners for answers and to ensure that the residents have a place to stay and these ongoing maintenance issues are addressed," McClellan said.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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