Vigil remembers Richmond man killed in quadruple shooting on Memorial Day

RICHMOND, Va. -- A prayer vigil Saturday evening remembered a Richmond man killed in a quadruple shooting in a neighborhood on Richmond's East End on Memorial Day.

Officers were called to the 1900 block of Raven Street in the Whitcomb Court neighborhood for a shooting report at 11:10 p.m., officials with Richmond Police said.

Detectives said four people were shot in two different locations: the 2100 block of Ford Avenue and the 1900 block of Raven Street.

Police said that a 15-year-old boy was killed and a 14-year-old boy was injured in the shooting on Ford Avenue.

Then police said shots were fired roughly a block away during a large gathering on Raven Street.

That is where 24-year-old Lavaris Harris, of Richmond, and another man were shot.

Police said that Harris later died of his injuries.

Family, friends and community members gathered to share their voices and light candles in remembrance Saturday on Raven Street near where Harris was killed.

"We need to start giving each other more love," one man in attendance said. "Don't wait til this happens to lose one of our partners, lose one of our homies and then we can't say nothing else. Because it's a messed up feeling to have when you can't say nothing to your father."

Police have not yet identified any suspects in this case.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Detective C. Tovar at 804-646-6739 or Detective M. Godwin at 804-646-5533 or call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

