Join CBS 6 at the SpeakUp 5K! Fun, fitness, and mental health awareness

RICHMOND, Va. — CBS 6 is proud to support the Cameron K Gallagher Foundation's SpeakUp 5K, an event that honors the memory of Cameron Gallagher while promoting teen mental health awareness through joy and community connection.

The race celebrates Cameron's mission to lift up and inspire teenagers struggling with anxiety and depression through laughter and joy. Cameron died in 2014 from an undiagnosed heart condition, but the 5K ensures her legacy continues to make a difference.

"It's really a fun event where we have different stations throughout the race. You get silly strings, there's bubbles, there's lots of music, there's lots of fun vendors we usually will have, like an obstacle course," said Catie-Reagan King with the foundation.

The SpeakUp 5K returns to Bird Park on September 6, starting at 9 a.m. Those interested in walking or running can register at ckgfoundation.org.

