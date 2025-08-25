Police ID 20-year-old driver killed in Chippenham Parkway crash

RICHMOND, Va. — A 20-year-old Henrico man died in a crash on Chippenham Parkway early Saturday morning, according to Richmond Police.

Omar Colina Leal was pronounced dead at the scene after his vehicle overturned in the northbound lanes near the Forest Hill interchange.

Officers responded to the crash at approximately 4:52 a.m. and found the damaged vehicle overturned with Leal unresponsive in the roadway.

Police determined that Leal was the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle.

Investigators said speed was a factor in the crash.

The northbound lanes of Chippenham Parkway were closed for several hours to accommodate the investigation. The investigation continues.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.