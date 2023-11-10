Man who appeared 'to be suffering from mental issues' dies in crash during police pursuit

GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. -- Virginia State Police identified a man killed in a crash during a Friday morning police pursuit as 48-year-old Lashone Antonio Butler of Ivor, Virginia.

Police initially encountered Butler at about 7:21 a.m., at the Simmon’s Travel Center in Emporia.

"The complaint was of [Butler] urinating in the roadway, climbing on vehicles, and appearing to be suffering from mental issues," a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. "After Butler was identified, he fled on foot and entered a 2011 Kia Optima and drove away."

Greensville Sheriff's deputies pursued Butler through Emporia, onto Route 58 and Route 35, and eventually to Ivor Road in Ivor where Butler crashed.

Virginia State Police

"Butler, the only occupant of the vehicle, was ejected in the crash," the state police spokesperson wrote. "The Deputies and state police attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful."

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.