Henrico teens arrested after girl killed in hotel party double shooting

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Two Henrico teenagers have been arrested in the shooting that killed a 17-year-old girl and seriously injured a woman at an extended stay hotel in the county last weekend, according to authorities.

Henrico Police were called to the Residence Inn in the 2100 block of Dickens Road around 1:35 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 6 for a reported shooting.

That is where officers discovered a 17-year-old girl and a woman inside a room suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The teenage girl was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was taken to an area hospital with injuries described as serious but not life-threatening.

Investigators said there was a large gathering at the hotel "involving a number of young people."

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett that "several boys" were shooting in the parking lot during the party.

Police said 18-year-old Kyre Omari Martin and 18-year-old Khalid Rashad Price have been arrested on second-degree murder charges in connection to the shooting.

"Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances of what led up to the shooting," police said.

The shooting is Henrico County’s third homicide of 2025.

Anyone with information about the crime is urged to call Det. K. Herbst at 804-501-4831. People can also submit tips anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or by using P3tips.com.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

