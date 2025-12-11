Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1  WX Alert
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Henrico teens arrested after girl killed in hotel party double shooting

A teenage girl was killed and a woman was seriously injured after a shooting during a party at an extended stay hotel in Henrico County early Saturday morning, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.
Girl killed, woman hurt in Henrico hotel party shooting, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett
LOCATION VIDEO: Girl killed, woman was seriously injured after Henrico hotel shooting
Richmond news and weather update for Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025
Posted
and last updated

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Two Henrico teenagers have been arrested in the shooting that killed a 17-year-old girl and seriously injured a woman at an extended stay hotel in the county last weekend, according to authorities.

Henrico Police were called to the Residence Inn in the 2100 block of Dickens Road around 1:35 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 6 for a reported shooting.

That is where officers discovered a 17-year-old girl and a woman inside a room suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The teenage girl was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was taken to an area hospital with injuries described as serious but not life-threatening.

Investigators said there was a large gathering at the hotel "involving a number of young people."

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett that "several boys" were shooting in the parking lot during the party.

LOCATION VIDEO: Girl killed, woman was seriously injured after Henrico hotel shooting

Police said 18-year-old Kyre Omari Martin and 18-year-old Khalid Rashad Price have been arrested on second-degree murder charges in connection to the shooting.

"Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances of what led up to the shooting," police said.

The shooting is Henrico County’s third homicide of 2025.

Anyone with information about the crime is urged to call Det. K. Herbst at 804-501-4831. People can also submit tips anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or by using P3tips.com.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

📱More Henrico news from WTVR.com

Light snow accumulation possible Friday Henrico Holiday Express Tour brings Santa and the Grinch across the county See how local school districts scored under Virginia's new ratings system Sunny and cool Thursday Parking, Lawn Space, Free Hill: Allianz Amphitheater responds to fan concerns

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone