Henrico Holiday Express Tour brings Santa and the Grinch across the county

RICHMOND, Va. — The Henrico Holiday Express Tour brought festive cheer to Varina Wednesday as the colorful parade rolled from the Dorey Recreation Center to the Henrico Theatre.

The holiday parade featured an array of festive floats, firetrucks, a library van, and the star of the show — Santa Claus himself. Adding to the excitement, the Grinch made a special appearance.

The Holiday Express Tour continues its journey across Henrico County Thursday, visiting the Brookland and Fairfield districts. The parade will travel from Libbie Mill Library to the Eastern Henrico Recreation Center.

On Friday, the tour heads to the Three Chopt and Tuckahoe districts, making its way from the Twin Hickory Library to the Deep Run Recreation Center.

Find more details about the Henrico Holiday Express here.

