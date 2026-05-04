Kings Dominion unveils more plans: Here's a look at what's new this summer

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Kings Dominion is adding several new shows and entertainment experiences for its summer entertainment lineup, which kicks off in June.

“This summer, entertainment isn’t an add‑on — it’s embedded in the heartbeat of the park,” Park Manager Jennifer Schofield said. “This expanded lineup reflects our commitment to delivering the exceptional park experience our guests want and deserve.”

Take a look at new offerings below.

Drone & Fireworks Show

Kings Dominion will add a new drone and fireworks show running July 10 through Aug. 9. The show features drone formations, timed fireworks and music, running Friday through Sunday nights.

Splash! Water Parade

The new Splash! Water Parade transforms Candy Apple Grove into a water-play party featuring floats and the Wacky Water Works Company. The parade includes interactive spray effects, dancing performers and crowd participation on select dates, running June 27 through Aug. 9.

Jungle X Percussion Show

A new outdoor percussion show called Rhythm of the Wild will perform in Jungle X-pedition with tribal beats and rhythmic performances, running June 27 through Aug. 9.

Bandstand Stage

Local and regional bands will perform live music daily at the Bandstand Stage on International Street. From June 27 through Aug. 9, daytime performances will feature a five-piece band with sets spanning pop, rock, country and classic hits. At night, the stage expands to more than 20 performers for a festival-style finale show.

Bands in Residence

Top local and regional bands will also perform multiple live sets per day in Candy Apple Grove from June 13 through Aug. 16, covering rock, blues, country, folk, bluegrass, indie, alternative and pop.

Cirque Imagine

Cirque Imagine, a mainstage show featuring acrobatics, dance and storytelling, runs June 20 through Aug. 16 inside the Kings Dominion Theater.

Star-Spangled Nights

Kings Dominion's Star-Spangled Nights returns July 4 and 5 with a fireworks display set to patriotic music. Patriotic decor honoring Virginia's role in the formation of the United States will be in place in Old Virginia from Memorial Day through Labor Day as part of America's 250th celebration.

Returning Favorites

Team Charlie Brown, a musical show featuring the Peanuts characters, runs now through Sept. 7. The Kings Dominion Clown Band, a legacy act with more than four decades at the park, roams International Street and Candy Apple Grove from May 23 through Sept. 7. Daily meet-and-greets with Snoopy and the Peanuts gang are available all summer. The Singing Mushrooms and Frog Pianist, Mr. A.M. Phibian — known as Fib the Frog — continue to perform daily in Candy Apple Grove.

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