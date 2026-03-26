Iconic King's Barbecue in Petersburg reopens to massive crowds after 3-year closure

PETERSBURG, Va. — King's Barbecue in Petersburg reopened its doors Thursday morning to a crowd of eager customers, nearly three years after the 80-year-old iconic restaurant shut down.

People began filling the parking lot two hours before the doors opened for the grand reopening. William Hawkins drove from Henrico County to be the first person in line.

"It's all about the food and that sauce," Hawkins said.

Co-owner Alicia Keeler gave Hawkins a bottle of sauce to congratulate him.

"We want to congratulate you on being the first person in line with a nice bottle of sauce. Thank you," Alicia Keeler said.

Alicia Keeler's grandfather, John King, opened the restaurant in 1946. Alicia Keeler and her husband, Matt Keeler, closed the business almost three years ago for health reasons.

"I'm really, really honored and humbled, honestly, that this is ours and people want to come here so much and share with us," Alicia Keeler said.

Matt Keeler spent hours prepping for the opening, understanding the void the closure left in the community.

"They've been missing it so much and they've been letting me know how much they miss it. I'm glad I can bring some joy in their lives, just doing a little thing, barbecue," Matt Keeler said.

Customers waiting in line expressed their excitement for the return of the Tri-Cities institution.

"I really did miss them when they closed," Lashawn Gathers said.

WATCH: Customers elated King's Barbecue is back: 'It's the atmosphere'

Customers elated King's Barbecue is back: 'It's the atmosphere'

Long-time patron Tommy Wright said the restaurant is a part of the community's social fabric.

"This was the place to eat. The little biscuits, the camaraderie. The people, more than just the food," Wright said.

The reopening is designed to start off slow, operating Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

"I think they will learn very quickly that Thursday through Saturday doesn't quench our need for barbecue," Wright said.

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