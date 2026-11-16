KING WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A King William County sheriff's deputy stopped an unlicensed driver for suspected impaired driving and released him about an hour before he drove the wrong way on Route 360 killing a Hanover husband and father of two in a head-on collision.

John Conrad Schlough was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the death of 39-year-old Mike Jones on February 27, 2025.

Watch: Body-worn camera video shows collision aftermath

UNCUT: Body-worn camera video shows aftermath of deadly head-on collision

He was sentenced to 20 years in prison, with seven years suspended.

Here is what CBS 6 found through the Freedom of Information Act:

A warning before the crash: An off-duty law enforcement officer called 911 to report Schlough's truck was "all over the roadway" and the driver was "possibly intoxicated."

Deputy Tyler Anthony stopped Schlough approximately 12 miles from the crash site on Route 30, reported no signs of impairment and released him.

No body camera footage: No body-worn camera footage from the first stop exists. The King William County Sheriff's Office says its camera vendor, Motorola, confirmed no footage was created or deleted.

The office acknowledged the failure to activate the camera was a "policy failure."

Twice the legal limit: A preliminary breath test at the crash scene showed Schlough had a blood alcohol content of .172 — more than twice Virginia's legal limit.

'What made Mike special was he was one of a kind'

Mike Jones was Christy Jones' husband of almost two decades and the father of their two sons.

A car club enthusiast and die-hard San Francisco 49ers fan, the 39-year-old was on disability after surviving a massive heart attack at age 32.

He DoorDashed on the side for extra income, as he did on February 27, 2025.

"What made Mike special was he was one of a kind," Christy Jones said. "Mike loved his family."

Before he left for work that night, she gave him a hug and a kiss goodbye.

"I said I will see you later and my baby never came back home," Christy said.

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He had beaten long odds before — surviving that heart attack and a double bypass surgery years earlier.

"He survived all that and the double bypass to be killed by a drunk driver at 39, just a few years later, is just ridiculous," Christy said.

An off-duty officer's warning

Before the crash, an off-duty law enforcement officer called 911 to report a silver Dodge truck weaving on the road.

The computer-aided dispatch report from that call states the driver was "all over the roadway," "possibly intoxicated" and "tailgating" the caller.

A Virginia State Police evidence report also indicated the truck’s tags expired December 31, 2024.

"I got a reckless driver call, it's going to be a silver Dodge," the King William County dispatcher relayed to Deputy Tyler Anthony.

Anthony stopped Schlough on Route 30, approximately 12 miles from the site of the fatal crash.

The King William County Sheriff's Office said Schlough told Anthony he and the caller "were having issues."

Anthony reported no signs of impairment and radioed dispatch with his determination.

"There's no signs of impairment. He advised, I guess, he was having issues with the caller on the road but there's no signs of impairment," Anthony said.

Anthony then released Schlough and cleared his body-worn camera.

"I'm clear BWC," Anthony said over the radio.

No body camera footage from the first stop

CBS 6 obtained body-worn camera footage from the crash scene and investigative files from the initial traffic stop through the Freedom of Information Act. However, no body-worn camera footage from the first encounter between Anthony and Schlough exists.

In a written response to CBS 6's questions, the King William County Sheriff's Office said a thorough review of the Motorola WatchGuard system confirmed Anthony's body-worn camera "inadvertently did not activate."

The finding was confirmed in consultation with Motorola, the office said.

The sheriff's office said it believes Anthony thought he had activated his camera but mistakenly did not.

The office noted that Anthony had previously worked at an agency with a different body-worn camera system and "was still getting used to his equipment."

The camera was confirmed to have been functioning normally on February 27, 2025, the sheriff's office said.

CBS 6 requested all chain-of-custody records on Anthony's device for the relevant time period.

The last documented recording provided to CBS 6 was from February 22, 2025.

The sheriff's office said that is what was provided by its vendor, Motorola. Motorola support staff member Robert Parenton provided that information to the sheriff's office, it said.

The sheriff's office expressed confidence that "no data was created nor deleted" from that stop.

The office acknowledged the failure to activate the camera was a "policy failure" that was "addressed accordingly."

Because the matter involves personnel, the specific disciplinary action taken could not be disclosed, the sheriff's office said.

'My feeling is my husband would still be here if the police officer had done his job'

One minute before the collision, a 911 caller reported a pickup truck going the wrong way on Route 360.

"I'm on 360, there's an old pickup on the right-hand side of 360 going against the direction of traffic. I was like, 'What are those lights?'" the caller said.

A separate 911 caller reported the collision.

"Two vehicles have collided," the caller said. "Please send someone quickly. The truck is getting ready to explode."

King William Sheriff's Office

At the crash scene, Deputy Anthony radioed dispatch as he assessed the wreck.

"One subject out of the vehicle," Anthony said. "The other vehicle subject's heavily entrapped. His condition is not good."

Anthony recognized Schlough's truck.

"That's the truck I stopped earlier," Anthony said.

A preliminary breath test showed Schlough had a blood alcohol content of .172.

Multiple law enforcement officers at the scene noted they could smell alcohol on Schlough.

Anthony spoke with Deputy Robert Davis at the scene.

"When I stopped him he was fine. He struck the double yellow," Anthony said.

"He's definitely out of it now — that's for sure," Davis said.

Christy Jones said she believes her husband's death could have been prevented.

"My feeling is my husband would still be here if the police officer had done his job," Christy said. "It's his fault, the drunk driver's fault. Absolutely, he's the one that took Mike's life. However, it could have been prevented, that's the part that bothers me the most."

"They didn't do anything on the first stop. At least they could have stopped him from going down that road that far, and hitting him, because the 911 calls started," Christy said.

Sheriff's office defends deputy's actions, cites internal review

The King William County Sheriff's Office conducted an internal case review at the request of Sheriff Lumpkin.

The review, completed March 17, 2025, concluded that Anthony was not derelict in his duties and that the stop was conducted consistent with departmental policy and training.

The sheriff's office also told CBS 6 it was "plausible and possible" that Schlough had consumed alcohol after the initial encounter with Anthony.

The office said in a written statement, in part:

"The facts presented here simply cannot support any assumption, accusation, or notion that Deputy Anthony did not do his job to the best of his abilities. The lack of body camera video, while frustrating, does not automatically infer that an officer had failed to do their job. There is zero question this is a tragic event, and the King William Sheriff's Office has sympathy for the Jones family."

The sheriff's office said it worked closely with the Commonwealth's Attorney's office and provided as much information as possible to assist with the prosecution of Schlough. The office said it has taken measures to improve its training, noting those changes were not necessarily related to this specific incident.

Schlough was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and sentenced to 20 years in prison, with seven years suspended.

'Danny was my angel'

Danny Amos Jr. witnessed the crash and jumped in to help before fire and rescue arrived.

He used a fire extinguisher from a nearby business to prevent the flames from spreading to Jones’ vehicle.

Nearly one year after the accident CBS 6 coordinated for the two to meet.

Tearfully, Christy thanked Amos for his heroism.

"I'm just thankful that there's still good people left in the world. I know you have children and you put yourself in danger," Christy said. "Danny was my angel. Keeping him [Mike Jones] from getting burned meant the world to me because I couldn't imagine not being able to see his face again."

Amos Jr. said he had no regrets about stepping in.

"I wouldn't have changed anything. When that state trooper looked at him [Schlough] and he said ‘you took a man from his kids and his wife tonight,’ he said ‘I hope you got some time to sit here and think about it’ you know, that hit me the hardest," Amos said.

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