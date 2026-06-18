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Golf tournament in Glen Allen raises scholarship money for students affected by family tragedies

Golf tournament raises scholarships for students affected by family tragedies
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Watch the video report by CBS 6 photojournalist Tyler Britt in the video player above.

GLEN ALLEN, Va. — Kids' Chance of Virginia held its 14th annual Charity Golf Classic at Hunting Hawk Golf Club Wednesday, raising scholarship money for children whose parents were catastrophically injured or killed in work-related accidents.

The nonprofit provides scholarships to students who might otherwise be unable to afford college after a parent suffers a serious workplace injury. Workers' compensation does not cover pain, suffering, or career loss, leaving some families in financial hardship.

This year's event drew 26 foursomes, up six or seven from the previous year.

To learn more about the organization, visit kidschanceva.org.

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