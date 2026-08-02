Driver dead in Hanover after attempted traffic stop; investigation underway

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — A driver died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after a brief chase Sunday morning, according to the Hanover County Sheriff's Office.

Hanover County Sheriff's deputies initiated a traffic stop on Lee-Davis Road at about 10:05 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 2, after observing a "known wanted subject" driving in the area.

The driver refused to stop, prompting deputies to give chase, Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Richard Wilson wrote in an email.

"While deputies were attempting to stop the fleeing vehicle, they observed the driver display a handgun. After a brief pursuit that continued onto Atlee Road, a PIT maneuver was implemented to stop the vehicle, which ended the pursuit," Wilson wrote. "The preliminary investigation indicates as the responding deputies exited their patrol vehicles to take the driver into custody, they heard a single gunshot."

Deputies then discovered the driver suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

"After lifesaving measures were provided to the driver, Hanover Fire and EMS officials pronounced the driver deceased," Wilson wrote. "The identity of the driver is not being released at this time, pending notification to the next of kin. This incident remains under active investigation."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff's Office at 804-365-6110 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

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