Woman killed was walking across Short Pump parking lot when she was hit by car, police say

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A 63-year-old woman has died after she was hit by a car in a busy parking lot in Short Pump Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

Officers were called to the 11400 block of W. Broad Street for a report of a person hit by a car just before 4:50 p.m. That address is the location of the Short Pump Village shopping center where Walmart, Taco Bell, Cook Out and several other stores are located.

Police said June Eades Heesen was walking across the parking lot when she was hit by a sedan attempting to turn left from a parking lot row near the shopping center's exit.

Heesen was critically injured and was taken to an area hospital where she died of her injuries Thursday, according to police.

Charges are pending against the driver, who police said remained on the scene and was cooperating with authorities.

No additional details about the circumstances surrounding the crash were released.

"Crash Team Investigators continue to look into the cause of the crash, but speed, alcohol and drugs are not factors," police said.

