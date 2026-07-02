July 4 celebrations in Central Virginia 2026: Where to watch fireworks and more

RICHMOND, Va. — Saturday, July 4 marks the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, and events are being held throughout the holiday weekend for Central Virginians.

Extreme heat in the forecast has caused some events to be delayed or canceled. CBS 6 will keep this list updated as announcements are made.

Friday, July 3:

Kings Dominion – Star‑Spangled Nights

Fireworks show for all ages, complete with patriotic music. Time: 10 p.m. Location: Kings Dominion, Doswell



City of Petersburg Fireworks



An evening of live music, local food vendors, and a fireworks display along the Appomattox River.

Time: Live music begins at 5 p.m., food vendors open at 6 p.m. and fireworks start at 9 p.m.

Location: Trapezium Brewing Company, Petersburg

Saturday, July 4:

Colonial Williamsburg July 4 Celebration and Fireworks

Multiple family-friendly events being held throughout the day, with a drone show and fireworks display to cap off the evening. Time: Festivities kick off with a morning reading of the Declaration of Independence by Thomas Jefferson at 9:30 a.m.; fireworks start at 9:25 p.m. Click here for a full schedule Tickets to July 4 events are complimentary. Tickets available for reservation here.



Naturalization Ceremony at Virginia Museum of History & Culture

An Independence Day tradition welcoming America's newest citizens, followed by live music, Ukrop's cake and lemonade, and a chance to explore the museum's galleries. Time: 11 a.m. Location: Virginia Museum of History & Culture, Richmond, VA Cost: Free



RVA Let Lagers Ring! at Hardywood Park Craft Brewery

Hardywood's annual Fourth of July party features craft beer, pizza, and a full afternoon of live music including sets from Fear of Music, The Potluck, and Coral Bank Hollow. The event is family-friendly. Time: Noon – 9 p.m. Location: Hardywood Park Craft Brewery, Ownby Lane, Richmond, VA Cost: Free (food and drinks for purchase)



"Give Me Liberty or Give Me Death" Reenactment

*Note: Saturday's event is sold out, but tickets are still available for Sunday, July 5

Watch Patrick Henry deliver the speech that helped push Virginia toward revolution, performed in the same church where he gave it more than 250 years ago. Tour presentations are offered before the show, and a meet-and-greet with the delegates follows the reenactment. Time: 1:30 p.m. Location: Historic St. John's Church, Richmond, VA Cost: $25 for adults, $15 for ages 12 and under. Check website for more ticket information.

*Note: Saturday's event is sold out, but tickets are still available for Sunday, July 5

Crozet Independence Day Celebration with Fireworks

An evening filled with live music, local food trucks, wines from King Family Vineyards, a local beer trailer, and a spectacular fireworks display. This year features T-shirts for sale, beads, bubbles, and multi-color light sticks to commemorate the 250th anniversary. Time: Gates open at 4 p.m.; fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Location: King Family Vineyards, Crozet, VA Cost: Free (food and drinks for purchase)



Chesterfield Fourth of July Celebration

In honor of the 250th anniversary of the United States, this event includes fireworks, food vendors, a kids zone, live music by The KOS Band, special entertainment and more. The event will be held rain or shine. Only service animals are welcome. Time: Gates open at 6 p.m.; fireworks after dark Location: Chesterfield County Fairgrounds, 10300 Courthouse Road, Chesterfield Cost: Free



A Henrico Fourth – Red, White & Lights at Crump Park

Henrico County celebrates America's 250th birthday with live music from the Richmond Symphony featuring Desirée Roots, Revolutionary War interpreters, a Kids Zone, food vendors, and a hot air balloon display presented by Henrico Federal Credit Union. The night ends with a laser light show instead of fireworks. Time: 6-10 p.m. Location: Meadow Farm at Crump Park, Henrico County Cost: Free



Kings Dominion – Star‑Spangled Nights Fireworks show for all ages, complete with patriotic music. Time: 10 p.m. Location: Kings Dominion, Doswell Cost: Included with park admission



Star-Spangled Squirrels Fest at CarMax Park

The Richmond Flying Squirrels host their first Fourth of July at CarMax Park with live music from Richmond's No BS! Brass Band (6–7 p.m.) and Grateful Shred (7:30–9 p.m.), on-field access for fans, and what the team is calling the largest fireworks show in Richmond at 9 p.m. Time: 5:30–9 p.m. Location: CarMax Park, Richmond Cost: $17.05



James Monroe's Highland Free Independence Day Concert

Guests are encouraged to bring a picnic to enjoy on the grounds from 6 to 7 p.m. At 7 p.m., the Heifetz International Music Institute will perform classically-inspired music for all ages. Following the performance, guests will have a view of the fireworks show beside Carter Mountain from the Highland Pavilion Yard. Time: 6 p.m. – fireworks viewing after concert Location: James Monroe's Highland, Charlottesville Cost: Free



Light Up Powhatan

Free event with live music. Fireworks begin at dusk. Time: Parking opens at 7 p.m., music starts at 8 p.m. Location: Fighting Creek Park, Powhatan Cost: Free



Goochland County Fireworks Show

Time: 9-10 p.m. Location: Goochland Sports Complex, 1800 Sandy Hook Road Cost: Free



Fireworks at Busch Gardens Williamsburg

Fireworks and drones will light up the sky behind lit roller coaster tracks. Time: 9:30 p.m. Cost: Included with park admission



Sunday, July 5:

"Give Me Liberty or Give Me Death" Reenactment

Watch Patrick Henry deliver the speech that helped push Virginia toward revolution, performed in the same church where he gave it more than 250 years ago. Tour presentations are offered before the show, and a meet-and-greet with the delegates follows the reenactment. Time: 1:30 p.m. Location: Historic St. John's Church, Richmond Cost: $25 for adults, $15 for ages 12 and under. Check website for more ticket information.



Kings Dominion – Star‑Spangled Nights

Fireworks show for all ages, complete with patriotic music. Time: 10 p.m. Location: Kings Dominion, Doswell Cost: Included with park admission



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