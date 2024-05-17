Judge rejects new trial request for Richmond Graduation Day shooter

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Judge Reilly Marchant refused to grant a new trial to Amari Pollard.

During a hearing on Friday, Judge Marchant denied Pollard's defense team's motion to vacate the guilty plea Pollard.

Pollard previously pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony related to the June 2023 Graduation Day shooting death of Huguenot High School graduate Shawn Jackson. He was sentenced to 43 years, with 25 years of active prison time.

Last month, Attorney Jason Anthony claimed he failed Pollard during his trial and did not offer Pollard proper legal advice after Judge Marchant told the jury they could not consider Anthony's self-defense argument. He also said the judge displayed evidence of bias against Pollard and erred in ruling he could not claim self-defense. Anthony said he told Pollard that his case was essentially over and that he had no options, which he now says was wrong.

In court on Friday, Marchant said he saw no obvious miscarriage of justice in this case and essentially disputed every one of Anthony's arguments.

Following the ruling, Anthony said he thought the judge made another mistake and planned to appeal.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.