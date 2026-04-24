Chesterfield police identify woman killed on Midlothian Turnpike

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield County police have identified the 44-year-old woman killed in a pedestrian crash on Midlothian Turnpike as Josiane K. Bassoua.

A driver in a 2018 gray Nissan Sentra struck Bassoua, who had no permanent address, in the 7300 block of Midlothian Turnpike around 9:42 p.m. on April 14, 2026.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Anyone with information can call Chesterfield police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.