Johnston-Willis Hospital investing $24M to expand brain and spine center with cutting-edge treatments

RICHMOND, Va. — Johnston-Willis Hospital is pouring more than $24 million into expanding its Brain and Spine Center in Chesterfield, a move officials say will bring life-changing treatment to more patients battling neurological conditions.

Johnston-Willis Hospital is pouring more than $24 million into expanding its Brain and Spine Center in Chesterfield, a move officials say will bring life-changing treatment to more patients battling neurological conditions.

The expansion will add a specialized MRI machine and replace and upgrade equipment used for two minimally invasive procedures: gamma knife treatment and focused ultrasound therapy.

Dr. Sahni says the combination of those two technologies under one roof is unprecedented. "The unique thing about this program is this is the first in the world where you're combining these two minimally invasive technologies."

The investment is also aimed at reducing wait times for patients who need care quickly.

'Game over' is no longer the answer

Dr. Sahni says advances in treatment have fundamentally changed the outlook for patients with brain conditions.

"They used to be told if it went to your brain, game over," they said.

A patient's story: 10 years of tremors, then a life-changing procedure

For Bobby Young, the expansion represents the kind of care that already changed his life.

Young battled tremors for 10 years before receiving focused ultrasound treatment at Johnston-Willis in September. The condition had quietly taken over his daily life.

"It had impacted my life to where, in social gatherings, family gatherings, I would be embarrassed to eat because I couldn't keep things on a spoon or fork," Young said. "I couldn't hold a glass without it shaking all over the place."

Young says the change came immediately after his procedure.

"I was shaking all the time to where it was — family just can't believe it," he said.

The moment he realized his tremors were gone left him overwhelmed.

"I cried right there on the table," Young said.

What's next

The hospital anticipates construction will take approximately 10 months. A grand opening is planned for summer 2027.

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